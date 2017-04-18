‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Director Taika Waititi’s Cameo Revealed

0

The first look at Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok, thanks to that recent trailer, should tell you all you need to know about the excitement mounting for its debut later this year. But Marvel took things a step further yesterday when they invited a group of journalists to tour Marvel Studios, open house-style. That peek behind the curtain revealed a lot of tantalizing things, and among them, confirmation of a pair of alien characters in the upcoming third outing for Thor. And one of them will be played by Waititi himself.

Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3rd and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Waititi directs from a script by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom and Eric Pearson, but he’ll also get a starring role, as well.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk! “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.

