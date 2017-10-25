‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Meet the Revengers in a New Video Featurette

0

Thor: Ragnarok is in the world! Marvel has begun its international rollout of the otherworldly film, but for those of us Stateside, we’ll have to wait another week or so to see it. In the meantime, if you’re still on the fence about seeing the highly anticipated and well-received Marvel movie, a new featurette might just sway you.

Director Taika Waititi appears alongside his cast members Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, and Tessa Thompson to talk about the team-up at the center of Thor: Ragnarok. Their name? The Revengers! Yeah, not great, but it’s right in the comedic wheelhouse of this latest Marvel adventure, which opens here on November 3rd.

Check out the new featurette below:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk! “Thor: Ragnarok” is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.

