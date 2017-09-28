Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Chinese Trailer Reveals New Footage

by      September 28, 2017

0

thor-ragnarok-chris-hemsworth-slice

Another new international trailer for Thor: Ragnarok has been released online showcasing some new footage, this time from China. Indeed, the Chinese market is a big deal for Marvel Studios/Disney, as their films tend to do quite well there. Spider-Man: Homecoming scored a whopping $114 million in China alone and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 grossed $100 million. It’s a major market, and thus Chris Hemsworth himself introduces this trailer directly to Chinese audiences.

This looks to be the most visually exciting Marvel movie since the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Director Taika Waititi’s use of color is terrific, but it’s his approach to the visual effects that really make this thing pop. It looks like something you want to inject directly into your eyeballs, which is a very good/rare thing for a Marvel movie as their visual palettes tend to get sanded down to a very plain, staid look.

All of this to say, I cannot wait to see this movie, and this trailer makes it all the more enticing. Check out the new Thor: Ragnarok trailer below. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba. Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3rd.

Related Content
Previous Article
J.J. Abrams & 'Arrival' Scribe Turning 'Your Name' into Live-Action Film for…
Next Article
The ‘Flatliners’ Stars on Having Fun Filming the Scary Moments
Tags

Latest News