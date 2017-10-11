Thor Chats with Korg About His Hammer in Improvised ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Clip

0

Chris Hemsworth went on Jimmy Kimme Live last night, and he didn’t arrive empty handed—he brought a brand new clip from Thor: Ragnarok, which has now been released online. The clip shows Hemsworth’s Thor chatting with new character Korg about the loss of his hammer, in which he also tries to explain the hammer’s powers. Korg is a motion-capture character that was actually played by the film’s director Taika Waititi, providing the voice here. Waititi is no stranger to acting as he also co-starred in his breakout film What We Do in the Shadows, and his comedic chemistry with Hemsworth in this clip is great.

This clip appears to be indicative of the rest of the film, as the first reactions praised the movie’s sense of humor and how it felt very much like a Taika Waititi movie. Indeed, Waititi previously revealed that much of the dialogue in the film was improvised, and Hemsworth explains in the clip below that this scene was originally just one line—what we see in the finished film is all improvisation.

I’m excited to see what kind of energy that brings to the finished movie, and especially to see Waititi’s sensibility on full display in the MCU, backed by a massive budget. Some folks seem almost disheartened to learn that Thor: Ragnarok is light and funny, but I’d point to the self-serious Thor: The Dark World as an example of a Thor movie done “seriously”, and I think we can agree that didn’t quite work. Hemsworth is a great comedic talent, and it looks like Waititi tapped right into that to make Ragnarok something special.

Check out the new Thor: Ragnarok clip below. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, and Karl Urban. Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3rd.