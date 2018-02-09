Watch Jeff Goldblum Dance with Tentacles in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Deleted Scene

0

Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok is a weird movie, but it’s also a glorious thing. It really reinvigorated the Thor franchise for me, as it was as beautifully over-the-top as any Thor story should be (they’re alien gods from Asgard for Odin’s sake, things should be big). In a deleted scene released today, though, we see how sometimes that could maybe teetered a little too far in terms of tone. The scene is funny, with Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor finding a weird hologram of Jeff Goldblum‘s Grandmaster dancing with tentacles as Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) walks in. It’s like when your friend sees you watching something weird on your phone and you play it off as totally normal.

What augments the humor, though, is the fact that I would bet neither Hemsworth or Ruffalo had any sense of what their characters would be watching other than “something weird.” I would have loved to see their reactions to what Waititi and Goldblum dreamed up for that segment. But in the scheme of things, this scene is not ultimately something that really needed to exist in the movie, especially as it rehashed a lot of the plot that was already pretty clear … but I’m glad we get to see it anyway. Check it out below:

Goldblum had previous told EW that,

“Taika and I work in a not dissimilar way. We’re nothing if not conscientious and Johnny-on-the-spot with all of our research and ideas, but then we’re willing to throw it all away and just fool around and find something playful and find something that tickles us and see where the chips fall, and that’s where we go. Anything that you see in the movie was a version that was selected by Taika’s tasteful editing from usually 10 other choices of stuff that we tried. We just kind of had a growth spurt and a creative ecstasy together and what you see is the result of something from that.”

The Thor: Ragnarok digital release will feature this deleted scene among many others and more bonus footage, and will be available February 20th. The DVD and Blu-ray will follow by being ready for purchase March 6th.