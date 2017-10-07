‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Featurette Relishes Hela, the Goddess of Death

0

Marvel Studios has released a new Thor: Ragnarok featurette highlighting the film’s villain, Hela (Cate Blanchett). While there have been female villains before in the MCU, this is the first time a woman will take center stage as the movie’s antagonist rather than being relegated to a supporting role like Ayesha (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) or Brandt (Iron Man 3). Hela is the Goddess of Death, and after escaping from her prison, she moves to take over Asgard and destroy anyone who gets in her way.

In the featurette, Blanchett explains that Hela is appealing because you love and hate what she does, and yet you understand it. Hopefully, Hela will be a much better showcase for Blanchett playing the antagonist than her last go-round as the heavy in a blockbuster, Irina Spalko in Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Of course, the many flaws of that film can’t be laid at Blanchett’s feet, and it looks like Hela is a much better fit. I keep hoping that if Hela is a good character that they don’t have yet another one-and-done villain.

Check out the Thor: Ragnarok featurette below. The film opens November 3rd and also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok: