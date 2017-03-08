‘Thor: Ragnarok’: First Image Emerges of Chris Hemsworth’s Short-Haired Hero

0

We’re still quite a few months away from the release of Marvel’s third Thor movie, Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok, but it’s never too early to take a look at the leads. The first thing you’ll probably notice is the new haircut for our title hero, played by Chris Hemsworth. Is it a fashion choice, a practical consideration for the actor and make-up/costuming team, or a plot-driven change? Probably all of the above, especially considering that Thor is about to get into all sorts of gladiatorial combat where long hair might just prove detrimental.

You’ll also notice the raven-haired goddess Hela, played by two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, as well as the in-demand Tessa Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie. There’s a lot more to come for Thor: Ragnarok in the lead-up to its November 3rd release date, but for now, this image is a great tease. Additionally, the stars featured in EW magazine’s spread have revealed some insight into the production, story, and future for Thor.

Here are Hemsworth’s comments on losing the long locks for this version of Thor:

“It was nice not to have to sit in the makeup chair for that hour each morning. It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also stressed the importance of bringing a fresh take to the franchise, saying, “I have a belief that if you’re lucky enough to get to part 3 of a franchise, it is your obligation not to fall to threequel-itis.”

Apparently, Hela is accidentally released from her prison to her displeasure. In Blanchett’s words, “She’s been locked away for millennia getting more and more cross, and then, with a mistake, she gets unleashed and she ain’t getting back in that box.” In order to prep for fighting the God of Thunder himself, Blanchett trained with Zoë Bell to learn Brazilian martial art capoeira. Watch out, Hemsworth!

The report also confirms that Thor will also be going toe to toe with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) when the pair find themselves stranded on the alien planet Sakaar. It’s Hela’s attack on Thor sends him there and he soon finds himself in gladiatorial combat amongst other fighters who are just as capable as he is, Hulk chief among them. Hemsworth explains:

“[Sakaar is] basically where every wormhole across the universe dumps out its trash, so you get people from all walks of life with all sorts of incredible abilities and powers. No one cares what prince or king Thor may have been in another world. Also, his strength is pretty easily matched with those he finds himself amongst.”

Director Waititi closed things out by reassuring fans of the franchise that his take on the material is earnest: “I think sometimes people mistake a tonal shift as ‘We’re just going to make some ridiculous broad comedy where no one gives a s— what happens and everyone gets stoned and sits around talking about saving the universe.’ We want people to care what happens and care that the hero succeeds. I think tonally it’s like a slight shift. I don’t feel nervous — I feel good about it.”

Check out the full magazine cover from EW below:

For more on Thor: Ragnarok, be sure to take a look at our recent write-ups below: