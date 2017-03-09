Movie Talk: First Look at ‘Thor: Ragnarok'; ‘The Last Jedi’ Footage Screened for Disney Shareholders

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 9th, 2017) Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First look revealed for Thor: Ragnarok
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage screened for Disney Shareholders
- Hugh Jackman replaces Christian Bale in Michael Mann’s Ferrari
- First image released for Jurassic World 2
- Red-band trailer released for Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson
- The Martian’s Drew Goddard to direct his spec script Bad Times at the El Royale for Fox
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions