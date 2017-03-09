More Collider
Movie Talk: First Look at ‘Thor: Ragnarok'; ‘The Last Jedi’ Footage Screened for Disney Shareholders

by      March 9, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 9th, 2017) Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Hugh Jackman replaces Christian Bale in Michael Mann’s Ferrari
  • Red-band trailer released for Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

