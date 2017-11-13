L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ with Taika Waititi Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Did you like Thor: Ragnarok? Are you a fan of IMAX? Will you be in the Los Angeles area in late November? And would you like to see director Taika Waititi talk about the film in person and also be able to ask him some questions during an extended Q&A? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On November 29th at 7pm in L.A., Collider will be partnering up with IMAX for a special, intimate screening of Thor: Ragnarok in laser projection. After the screening ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with Taika Waititi.

As I’ve said countless times, I absolutely loved Thor: Ragnarok. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. Like all of you, I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend the film enough.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Thor: Ragnarok with Taika Waititi!”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday the 26th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on November 29th 7pm. Last time was a bit surprised how many asked for tickets that don’t live in the area…Hope to see some of you at the screening.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the city. Banished to a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe once and for all. The film also stars Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.