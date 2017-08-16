‘Thor: Ragnarok’ International Trailer Features a Marvel Cameo

0

A new international trailer for Thor: Ragnarok has landed online that reveals one of the film’s Marvel cameos—although if you’ve seen Doctor Strange, it’s not exactly a spoiler. Indeed, in one of the post-credits sequences for Doctor Strange we saw that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor comes to Earth seeking Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help. This trailer features a new scene between the two in which Strange teases some major goings-on ahead for the God of Thunder.

Aside from that, however, this trailer features most of the same footage from the most recent domestic trailer for the next Marvel Studios film. Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) directs a story that goes intergalactic, with Thor hammer-less and held captive by The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) where he’s forced to fight fellow Avenger Hulk. But bigger antagonists are afoot, as Cate Blanchett’s Hela threatens to destroy the universe as we know it unless Thor, Hulk, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and yes Loki (Tom Hiddleston) can team up and save the day.

Check out the international trailer below. The film also stars Karl Urban, Idris Elba, and Anthony Hopkins and opens in theaters on November 3rd.