Hulk and Thor Catch Up in First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Clip

0

The first clip from Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok has been released online, fresh off the highly positive first reactions that surfaced last night. Indeed, Marvel and Disney showed the film to long-lead press over the weekend, and the social embargo lifted last night so folks could share their reactions. The responses were, unsurprisingly, incredibly positive, with many singling out the film’s humor and weirdness as well as a standout performance from Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Much of this was attributed to director Taika Waititi, who looks to have brought his signature sense of humor to the MCU in grand fashion.

Of course early reactions to Marvel movies are almost always positive, so it’ll be interesting to see how audiences respond. But I’ll admit this is the most excited I’ve been for a Marvel movie in quite some time. The combination of Waititi, that cast, and a “don’t take yourself too seriously” attitude in the trailers thus far has me enthused.

This debuts clip shows Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meeting in the gladiatorial ring, where Thor enthusiastically catches Hulk up on his most recent misadventures while Hulk is busy riling up the crowd.

Check out the clip below, via EW. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Jeff Goldblum, and Karl Urban. Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3rd.