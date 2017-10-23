16 New Images from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Hail Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless God Among Men

0

Marvel’s latest mega movie hit Thor: Ragnarok begins it’s international rollout tomorrow (yes, tomorrow), though it won’t hit North American shores until the tail-end of its release on November 3rd. That’s cool, we’ll just chill here, waiting along with the Sri Lankans and Lithuanians. In the meantime, Disney/Marvel has seen fit to release sixteen sweet new images from the godly film that’s headed our way eventually.

Featured in these new images are Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner (sans Hulk), Cate Blanchett‘s Hela, Karl Urban‘s Skurge, Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie, Idris Elba‘s Heimdall (remember him?), Jeff Goldblum‘s colorful Grandmaster, Rachel House‘s Topaz, Tadanobu Asano‘s Hogun, and even director Taika Waititi‘s CG-created character, Korg. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson, Thor: Ragnarok arrives in the U.S. on November 3rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok”, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok- the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization- the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger- the Incredible Hulk! “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into theatres on November 3, 2017.

