‘Thor: Ragnarok’: 18 New Images Prepare for the End of the Universe

Marvel has released 18 new images from Thor: Ragnarok. The upcoming sequel sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) imprisoned on the other side of the universe and forced to put together a team in order to stop the ruthless Goddess of Death, Hela (Cate Blanchett). From what we’ve seen so far, the movie looks like an absolute blast and a far cry from the first two Thor movies.

While some fans have cited a look that’s similar to Guardians of the Galaxy, I would say that Ragnarok still looks like it has its own personality. Yes, there are big, bold, bright colors and a variety of alien species, but Guardians doesn’t have the market cornered on that. Additionally, director Taika Waititi has a very different sensibility than James Gunn, so I don’t foresee Ragnarok as an imitation job. Also, I’m certainly not going to argue against more Marvel movies being big and colorful, especially when they look as stunning as Thor: Ragnarok.

Check out the Thor: Ragnarok images below. The film opens November 3rd and also stars Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok: