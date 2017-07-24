29 New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Images Tease Battles, Hulk, and Shirtless Chris Hemsworth

0

Marvel Studios and Disney have released a batch of new images from Thor: Ragnarok, and this movie continues to look positively excellent. Marvel dropped a new trailer over the weekend after its debut at Comic-Con, and in a refreshing change of pace, this new trailer plays almost like a sequel to the first one. We saw a lot more of the cast, got some clarity on the role Hulk plays in the whole thing, and really got a sense of the lighter, more colorful vibe of the movie.

That’s all certainly present in these new images, which give us an opportunity to take a closer look at Cate Blanchett’s villainous Hela, Karl Urban’s baddie Skurge, as well as Tessa Thompson’s badass-looking Valkyrie. I really think Marvel made a smart decision by hiring Taika Waititi to direct this sequel, bringing a more comedic flavor to the proceedings given his background making films like What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

But it must also be noted that Guardians of the Galaxy was a major influence on the superhero genre as a whole, let alone Marvel Studios. That film was a gamble at the time it came out, but James Gunn’s colorful, weird, and funny vibe throughout really connected with audiences and gave Marvel the confidence to keep pushing the boundaries of what a superhero movie could be.

So as we eagerly await the release of Thor: Ragnarok on November 3rd, check out the new images below. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, and Anthony Hopkins.