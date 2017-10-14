New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ TV Spot Finds the Son of Odin and Hulk Tearing Everything Up

0

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Thor: Ragnarok, the third film in Marvel’s Thor storyline, on November 3rd. In fact, we’re less than three weeks out from the latest Marvel blockbuster taking over the box office, which means that the marketing push is going to get really aggressive. To be honest, Thor: Ragnarok has been one of the more recognizably advertised Marvel films I’ve seen, consistently being highlighted on bus posters, subway platform marketing, and in the coming attractions at the movies. I’m not sure how much more we must remember that the movie that most moviegoers are dying to see is coming out soon, but this is how it tends to go regardless.

As part of this run-up, Marvel has released another TV spot for the sequel, which will fill us in on what’s been going on with Hulk as well as the titular god-hero. Much of the new spot highlights the same stuff that the other trailers have, whether that be Cate Blanchett‘s Hela or Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki or the expected non-stop action. There’s also plenty of Tessa Thompson and the return of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, who will play a crucial role in the latest Marvel movie, leading up to Infinity War. There are a few shots that look new but with the amount of clips and trailers we’ve seen of this movie thus far, it’s hard to suss out what’s new and what just looks new due to different editing. You can find out for yourself by looking at the TV spot below, and then see what all the hype is about on November 3rd.

Here’s the latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok:

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok: