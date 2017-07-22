New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer Unleashes the Hulk on the God of Thunder

0

Marvel Studios has released the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer. Per the studio’s official one-liner, “In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Asgard is threatened but Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his hammer and to escape and save his home world he must fight his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!” Ragnarok comes from Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows director Taika Waititi, who catches fans up on what the God of Thunder has been up to since he sat out Civil War. Aside from hanging with Darryl, that is.

And what he’s been up to is a whole lot of adventure and plenty of combat, trying to defend Asgard against Hela (Cate Blanchett), friendly battles with the (talking!) Hulk, and reuniting with his tricksy brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The trailer teases an action-packed spectacle that’s pretty much jumping through the screen with propulsive action, vibrant color, and moments of humor. I’m honestly, just in love with this trailer. Waititi is embracing the fantastical and goofy elements of Thor and translating them into thrilling cinema. And frankly, a ton of fantastically cool shit happens in this trailer. Blanchett is slaying, the chemistry between Hulk and Thor is fantastic, and there’s a mismatched team of frienemies at the core. Yep, I’m all in.

Check out the Thor: Ragnarok trailer and a new poster below. The film opens November 3rd and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok: