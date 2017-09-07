‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Character Posters Reveal the Colorful Cast of Characters

0

Marvel Studios has unveiled a series of character posters that show off the colorful ensemble of the upcoming sequel Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) directs what may just serve as something of a reboot for the character/franchise, with a story that somewhat ignores the Thor movies before it in favor of introducing a more comedic, less self-serious Thor. The plot finds Chris Hemsworth’s title character removed from his hammer by the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) and thrown across the galaxy where he encounters an old friend (Hulk) and new frenemies (Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie). Thor must convince others to join him in stopping Hela from bringing an end to the galaxy once and for all.

These posters show off the dynamic palatte of the film, which is very much inspired by the art of Jack Kirby and offers a refreshing splash of fun to the Thor franchise. You can check them out below, but first, don’t forget to read our extensive set visit coverage which has even more insight into what fans can expect.

Thor: Ragnarok also stars Tom Hiddleston, Karl Urban, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba and opens in theaters on November 3rd. Tickets are now available anywhere tickets are sold.