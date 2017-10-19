‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Video Review: The Crew Praise the Potentially Divisive Marvel Sequel

0

The review embargo has lifted for Thor: Ragnarok, and while we’ll have a written review on Collider closer to the film’s release date from Matt Goldberg, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub shared his thoughts alongside Dennis Tzeng and Mark Reilly in a full spoiler-free video review that you can watch above. Their reactions are overwhelmingly positive for the Marvel sequel, although there’s a feeling that this could be a divisive one for die-hard Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

Taika Waititi, the filmmaker behind the hilarious comedies What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, took over the Thor franchise as director for Thor: Ragnarok, and his sensibility appears to be on full display. The story finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the city. Banished to a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new friends to take on Hela and protect the universe once and for all.

Watch the video review above and look for Matt’s written review on the site soon, as well as plenty more Thor: Ragnarok content in the weeks to come. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, and Waititi himself and opens in theaters everywhere on November 2nd.