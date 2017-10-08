Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Reactions Praise a Zany, Laugh Out Loud Intergalactic Adventure

by      October 8, 2017

0

The first social media reviews for Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok have hit the web and critics are praising the intergalactic adventure as one of Marvel’s funniest, visually striking, and unusual films to date. When the Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows filmmaker came on board, we knew that Ragnarok was going to be something different and in that regard, the film does not disappoint.

Thor: Ragnarok brings back Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston alongside Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie and Mark Ruffalo‘s Hulk as the God of Thunder and his ragtag group try to stop Cate Blanchett’s Hela, Goddess of Death, from bringing the apocalyptic Ragnarok down on Asgard. Ragnarok also stars Idris ElbaJeff GoldblumTessa ThompsonKarl UrbanMark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins and arrives in theaters on November 3.

Full reviews are still under embargo for the time being, but we lucky few in the audience were given permission to post our reactions to social media. Check out the first Thor: Ragnarok reviews below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Content
Previous Article
‘SNL’ Sketch Has Kate McKinnon Making Out with Wonder Woman
Next Article
‘Halloween’ Movies Ranked from Worst to Best
Tags

Latest News