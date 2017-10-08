First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Reactions Praise a Zany, Laugh Out Loud Intergalactic Adventure

0

The first social media reviews for Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok have hit the web and critics are praising the intergalactic adventure as one of Marvel’s funniest, visually striking, and unusual films to date. When the Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows filmmaker came on board, we knew that Ragnarok was going to be something different and in that regard, the film does not disappoint.

Thor: Ragnarok brings back Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston alongside Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie and Mark Ruffalo‘s Hulk as the God of Thunder and his ragtag group try to stop Cate Blanchett’s Hela, Goddess of Death, from bringing the apocalyptic Ragnarok down on Asgard. Ragnarok also stars Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins and arrives in theaters on November 3.

Full reviews are still under embargo for the time being, but we lucky few in the audience were given permission to post our reactions to social media. Check out the first Thor: Ragnarok reviews below.

Loved ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. @TaikaWaititi did an awesome job. Movie is loaded with his trademark humor. Laughed beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/kfROuqSyVe — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ has a few surprises I didn’t know about. One of them is A-M-A-Z-I-N-G and possibly the funniest scene in any @Marvel movie. pic.twitter.com/NRNFeftHyQ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ music/soundtrack is fantastic. And some of the visuals are insane. Seeing again as soon as I can. Another @marvel winner. pic.twitter.com/GgCUEiDcmC — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is laugh out loud funny from start to finish. Stumbles a bit in the first act, but it triumphs when it gets weird with it. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017

All the new #ThorRagnarok characters are knockouts, but Tessa Thompson walks away with this movie. All hail Valkyrie. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017

The technical work on this movie is spectacular too. Visuals are stunning & Mark Mothersbaugh’s score might be Marvel’s best. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017

Thor Ragnarok is one of the funniest Marvel Studio movies thus far, definitely the best Thor film. Loved Mark Mothersbaugh’s score. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 9, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok is just plain fun. It’s hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action. Tessa Thompson is the MVP. pic.twitter.com/7GyYG4IZZ5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is a ton of fun! Self-contained MCU plot, but character work is awesome, and the adventure a thrill. Best of the Thor movies! pic.twitter.com/tQ8DuCcwxM — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is the best Thor movie BUT still think it’s really good not awesome. Hemsworth, Hulk & Tessa all great, though. And Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/rY6ItFzdjN — Jim Voodooda (@JimVejvoda) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok was an absolute BLAST! Hysterical and seriously kick ass! Also @taikawaititi is a riot! — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 9, 2017

Also re #ThorRagnarok, pretty pls @Marvel @thorofficial gimme all the GIFs of Cate Blanchett & Tessa Thompson SLAYING their scenes — Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is SO much fun I almost can’t take it. The best: Thor movie, Cate Blanchett scene stealing, Jeff Goldblum Goldblum-ing. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok: a goofy good time. Easily the funniest non-Guardians MCU flick – EVERYONE in it is funny. Great music (Mothersbaugh), fights. — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) October 9, 2017

No. 1 @TessaThompson_x is hands down the best part of #ThorRagnarok. She rocks. Hope she’s New Avenger someday. Also Cate Blanchett has fun — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is magnificent. They added so much humor that goes perfect w the action. @TessaThompson_x is Badass @MarkRuffalo is incredible — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) October 9, 2017

After seeing #ThorRagnarok I can say that @chrishemsworth’s Thor will become many people’s No.1 favorite Avenger. The guy shines in this. — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) October 9, 2017

I just saw #ThorRagnarok and Marvel has 100% done it again. Great action, tons of laughs, and some fantastic superhero action. — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) October 9, 2017

Btw, #ThorRagnarok is solid MCU fun. Great music, Blanchett is awesome, looks/feels like an 80’s video game. Slight, but wholly entertaining — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 9, 2017