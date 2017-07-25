‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi Reveals Surprising Runtime, Teases Deleted Scenes

0

Marvel Studios characteristically brought the house down at Comic-Con this past weekend, and one of the highlights of their big Hall H panel was the unveiling of the excellent new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. The third Thor movie definitely feels very different than the previous two films, and a large part of that is no doubt due to director Taika Waititi. In contrast to Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor, Waititi’s background is in more comedic films like What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and he’s brought a refreshing new flavor to the Thor franchise with Ragnarok.

Shortly after the trailer debut, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with Waititi backstage at SDCC to chat for a few minutes about the movie. Somewhat surprisingly, Waititi revealed that Ragnarok may very well be the shortest MCU movie ever:

“The cut right now, I reckon it’s about 100 minutes. It’s not gonna be a very, very long film. I think that stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it’s got stuff happening all the time. I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they’ve been on this big journey and stuff, so I don’t think we need the film to be three hours.”

The shortest Marvel Cinematic Universe to date is The Incredible Hulk at 112 minutes, and most Marvel movies are somewhere between 115 and 130 minutes, so this is a pretty significant break from the mold. But it’s also refreshing. Movies don’t have to be long, and it’s nice to hear that Waititi is bringing us a brisk blockbuster that’ll leave us wanting more. But don’t worry, Waititi says there are plenty of deleted scenes that’ll make their way to the Blu-ray:

“There will be a lot of deleted scenes. Great scenes. Funny, funny moments that—you can’t have it all. As I say you gotta kill those puppies, so we had to take some of those things out. Those scenes will exist so people will be able to see them.”

And if you’re disheartened by this news, remember that Avengers: Infinity War is poised to be the longest MCU movie to date, so you’ll get your MCU epic soon enough.

Watch the full video interview above, in which Waititi also discusses crafting unique action scenes for the sequel. Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3rd.

