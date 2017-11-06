‘Thor: Ragnarok': 7 Spoilery Questions We Have After Marvel’s Latest

0

Be aware there are major spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok; Big ol‘ Hulk-sized spoilers, so unless you’ve seen the film, proceed with caution and maybe bookmark this one for later.

Another Marvel movie, another round of questions and theories. With Taika Waititi at the helm, Thor: Ragnarok is distinctly unlike any other Marvel film that preceded it, and with that qualifier, it calls for a unique round of questions. Sure, Ragnarok has plenty of teases for what might lay ahead in the future of the MCU, but this is a film that was joyously and jubilantly made to defy expectations and in keeping, it doesn’t spend much time addressing the MCU mythology.

All the same, Ragnarok is a key stepping stone to the future of the MCU, and given that it’s the second to last film to drop before Avengers: Infinity War, it’s one of those films you just have to break down. So, with that in mind, I’m doing my darndest to scour for hints towards the future of the MCU, in the midst of the jokes and the characteristic Waititi irreverence, so let’s see what teases, wild speculation, and fun theories we can find below.