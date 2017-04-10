Movie Talk: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Teaser Trailer Reaction; Carrie Fisher May Appear in ‘Star Wars Episode IX’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 10th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New teaser trailer released for Thor: Ragnarok
- Carrie Fisher may appear in Episode IX with unused footage
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson to start filming in 2018
- Box Office Report
- Wonder Woman box office debut tracking to be lowest-opening DCEU movie
- Joe Manganiello co-wrote a Dungeons & Dragons script
- Mail Bag