Movie Talk: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Teaser Trailer Reaction; Carrie Fisher May Appear in ‘Star Wars Episode IX’

by      April 10, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 10th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Carrie Fisher may appear in Episode IX with unused footage
  • Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson to start filming in 2018
  • Box Office Report
  • Wonder Woman box office debut tracking to be lowest-opening DCEU movie
  • Mail Bag

thor-ragnarok-logo

