See Tom Whalen’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Poster That Marvel Commissioned for the Cast and Crew

0

At the end of most large movie productions, it’s customary for the studio to present “wrap gifts” to the cast and crew. In the case of Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel Studios went above and beyond by asking artist Tom Whalen to create a poster specifically for the cast and crew to take home. Whalen has now shared said poster art on Twitter, and as with all of Whalen’s stuff, it’s gorgeous.

I love that Whalen pulled the focus onto Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster here while Chris Hemsworth’s Thor sits in a chair. Ragnarok has a terrific Big Trouble in Little China vibe in that Thor is pompous yet clumsy in a lot of what he attempts to do, while Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)—seen here flanking Thor—is the one who’s a total badass. The inclusion of Korg and Meek on the poster is positively delightful as well.

While I’d very much like to own this, it’s kind of nice to know that it’s a limited edition made specifically for the folks who made Thor: Ragnarok a reality in the first place. The film is Top Tier MCU material, and that’s all to do with the care and specificity of everyone involved, from Taika Waititi to the actors to the set decorators.

So take a look at this limited edition Thor: Ragnarok poster below via Whalen’s Twitter, and let it serve as a reminder that this movie is very, very good.