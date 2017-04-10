‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer Unleashes the God of Thunder into the Arena

0

Marvel Studios has released the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer. Per the studio’s official one-liner, “In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Asgard is threatened but Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his hammer and to escape and save his home world he must fight his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!”

After watching this trailer, I basically needed this movie yesterday. Featuring the best use of “Immigrant Song” since The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trailer, Thor: Ragnarok looks like a completely different beast than any other Marvel film, and especially the first two Thor films. It’s big, bold, colorful, and the joke at the end slayed me. Thor: Ragnarok easily remains one of my most-anticipated films of the year after seeing this trailer.

Check out the Thor: Ragnarok trailer below. The film opens November 3rd and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Taika Waititi directs from a script by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom and Eric Pearson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk! “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.

For more on Thor: Ragnarok, click on the links below: