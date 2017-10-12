Thor Finds Out He’s Not the Strongest Avenger in New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ TV Spot

0

Marvel and Disney have unveiled another new TV spot for Thor: Ragnarok, this time showing Chris Hemsworth’s Thor coming to the harsh realization that he may not in fact be the strongest Avenger. The TV spot features bits of new footage interspersed with a scene in which Thor is trying to operate the jet that we last saw Hulk departing in at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. It’s yet another great example of the film’s sense of humor, and I really just can’t wait for this movie to get here already.

Directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) who also stars as the motion-capture character Korg, the film finds Thor’s world upended when Hela (Cate Blanchette) escapes from her prison, lays waste to Asgard, and banishes Thor to the outer reaches of the galaxy. It’s there that Thor reconnects with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, forms a new non-Avengers team, and takes on Hela to return Asgard to its former glory.

Early reactions to the film are strongly positive, singling out the fact that Waititi’s signature sense of humor is very much prevalent in the film. I’m excited to see an MCU movie of a very different sort, and while the Guardians of the Galaxy films are funny, this one looks like a straight-up space comedy. I’m in.

Check out the new TV spot below. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba and opens in theaters on November 3rd.