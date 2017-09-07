‘Thor: Rangarok’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage, Is Utterly Delightful

0

Marvel has revealed a new TV spot for Thor: Ragnarok and, of course, it’s an unmitigated delight just like everything else we’ve seen from the film so far. There’s only a couple snippets of new footage, but they’re good and they only reinforce the Marvel sequel as one of my most anticipated films of the year. As we’ve seen in the first two trailers, What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi is bringing his distinct sensibilities to the cosmic side of the MCU, and both his irreverent cheekiness and Jack Kirby-inspired color palette are both a welcome change of pace from the first two Thor films. (This coming from someone who will always go to bat for Kenneth Branagh’s Thor, fight me.)

As the title suggests, Thor: Ragnarok brings Chris Hemsworth back as the title Asgardian hero and sets him up for the biggest battle of his mythological life as he takes on the apocalyptic forces of Cate Blanchett‘s painfully fabulous death goddess Hela. The film opens November 3, and also stars Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. Watch the new TV Spot below.

For more on the film, read our extensive set visit coverage which has even more insight into what fans can expect.

