NSFW ‘Thoroughbreads’ Trailer Has Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Looking for Trouble

Focus Features has released the first red-band trailer for the upcoming dark comedy Thoroughbreads. Written and directed by Corey Finley, marking his directorial debut, the film stars Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy as childhood friends who reconnect in suburban Connecticut, bonding over one another’s destructive tendencies. One has contempt for her oppressive stepfather, and as we see in this trailer, it appears the two girls take matters into their own hands.

The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to positive reviews, and this trailer makes it look like a lot of fun (Haleigh caught it at Fantastic Fest, read her review here). Both Cooke and Taylor-Joy have surfaced as great new talents recently, with Taylor-Joy breaking out in The Witch and then Split, and Cooke starring on the TV series Bates Motel before landing a prime role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming blockbuster Ready Player One.

Check out the Thoroughbreads trailer below. The film also stars Anton Yelchin, in one of his final onscreen roles, and Paul Sparks. Thoroughbreads opens in theaters on March 9, 2018.