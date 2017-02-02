Watch: Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke, Paul Sparks and Director Cory Finley Talk ‘Thoroughbred’ at Sundance

0

One of the many films to have its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was the feature debut of writer-director Cory Finley, Thoroughbred. The film follows two teenage girls (Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy) in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. In the process, they learn that neither is what she seems to be and that a murder might solve both of their problems. The film also stars Paul Sparks, Anton Yelchin, Francie Swift, and Kaili Vernoff.

Shortly after the world premiere, I sat down with Anya Taylor-Joy, Cory Finley, Olivia Cooke and Paul Sparks. During the interview, they explained what the film’s about and who they play, how the project came together, the experience of being at Sundance, memorable moments from filming, and a lot more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch them play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Plexus, The Future Party and editor Jonathan Mathew for helping to make these interviews happen.