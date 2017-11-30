New ‘Thoroughbreds’ Trailer Teases Life as a Teenage Psychopath

0

Focus Features has released a new trailer for the upcoming dark comedy Thoroughbreds, and it looks delightfully twisted. Written and directed by Corey Finley, marking his directorial debut, the film stars Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) as childhood friends who reconnect in suburban Connecticut, bonding over one another’s destructive tendencies. One has contempt for her oppressive stepfather, and as we see in this trailer, it appears the two girls take matters into their own hands.

A quote in the trailer teases the film as a cross between American Psycho and Heathers, and that’s exactly that vibe that this new trailer is getting across. But I also like Finley’s framing and camerawork, which underlines the dark comedy at hand while also allowing a lot of color into the frame. Cooke and Taylor-Joy are both terrific actresses, breaking out in a big way in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and The Witch, respectively, and so to see their chemistry play off of one another in a twisted, dark comedy is pretty joyous.

This film also, sadly, marks one of the final onscreen performances of Anton Yelchin, and even his brief work here is enough to make you angry all over again that we lost such a great actor at such a young age.

Check out the new Thoroughbreds trailer below. The film also stars Paul Sparks and opens in theaters on March 9, 2018.