Jedi Council: Will Thrawn Apppear in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’?

On today's very special episode of Jedi Council, our panel of Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

At a press conference for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard says that directing the film had a "level of anticipation" that was "a little bit like The Beatles documentary that I took on".

During an appearance on the UK's The Graham Norton Show, Phoebe Waller Bridge discussed her "super awkward" audition for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In a Town Hall conversation with the Solo: A Star Wars Story cast on Entertainment Weekly Radio, Donald Glover likened Star Wars to the Bible and described a possible Lando spinoff movie as "Frasier in space".

Emilia Clarke revealed to ET at the red carpet premiere for Solo: A Star Wars Story who she thinks could play a young Luke Skywalker. The panel gives their thoughts on Clarke's casting choice.

At Comic-Con Revolution, Timothy Zahn revealed that he was writing two more Thrawn novels, but he subtly hinted that Grand Admiral Thrawn might be appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX when he revealed that those Thrawn books are in limbo until the film's plot details are finalized.

Brad Bird revealed in an interview with Fandango that he has an open invitation from Kathleen Kennedy to possibly direct a Star Wars film.