Jedi Council: Will Thrawn Apppear in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’?

On today's very special episode of Jedi Council, our panel of Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- At a press conference for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard says that directing the film had a “level of anticipation” that was “a little bit like The Beatles documentary that I took on”.
- During an appearance on the UK’s The Graham Norton Show, Phoebe Waller Bridge discussed her “super awkward” audition for Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- In a Town Hall conversation with the Solo: A Star Wars Story cast on Entertainment Weekly Radio, Donald Glover likened Star Wars to the Bible and described a possible Lando spinoff movie as “Frasier in space”.
- Emilia Clarke revealed to ET at the red carpet premiere for Solo: A Star Wars Story who she thinks could play a young Luke Skywalker. The panel gives their thoughts on Clarke’s casting choice.
- At Comic-Con Revolution, Timothy Zahn revealed that he was writing two more Thrawn novels, but he subtly hinted that Grand Admiral Thrawn might be appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX when he revealed that those Thrawn books are in limbo until the film’s plot details are finalized.
- Brad Bird revealed in an interview with Fandango that he has an open invitation from Kathleen Kennedy to possibly direct a Star Wars film.
- The panel reviews Poe Dameron #27..
- Live Audience Questions from Denny’s.