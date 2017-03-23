Frances McDormand Is a Badass in NSFW ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Red-Band Trailer

0

Fox Searchlight has unveiled the incredible red-band trailer for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the latest film from In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths filmmaker Martin McDonagh. Written and directed by McDonagh, the “darkly comic drama” stars Oscar-winner Frances McDormand as a woman whose daughter was murdered. After three months pass without the culprit being found, she takes out three billboards leading into town that basically call out the chief of police (played by Woody Harrelson) for not doing his job.

This is an early frontrunner for trailer of the year, and the film looks to be a tremendous showcase for McDormand’s talents. It’s very NSFW language-wise, but McDonagh’s signature darkly comic energy is felt throughout, and while silly things are happening the story is ultimately tackling something important and serious. As a huge fan of McDonagh’s work I was already looking forward to his next film, but this trailer makes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri a must-see film of 2017. And that cast!

Check out the red-band Three Billboards trailer below. The film also stars Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, Lucas Hedges, Želko Ivanek, Caleb Landry Jones, Clarke Peters, Samantha Waving, John Hawkes, and Peter Dinklage. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri opens in theaters later this year.