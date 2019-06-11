First ‘Three From Hell’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Rob Zombie’s ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ Sequel

0

Rob Zombie is bringing the Firefly family back, and as usual, they mean business. We don’t know when (exactly) or how (at all), but we know that the creepy clan first introduced in House of 1000 Corpses and gunned down at the end of The Devil’s Rejects are heading back to theaters to haunt your nightmares again in Three From Hell.

Yesterday, Zombie dropped the first teaser trailer on social media and now, Lionsgate and Saban Films have debuted the HD version of the teaser. And boy, it really is a teaser. Zombie is clearly keen to play up the mystery of how his criminal family of killers and crazyfolk are back from the “dead” for the unexpected sequel. We get a couple of glimpses at the characters, but the bulk of the teaser is made up by footage pulled from House of 1000 Corpses and Thre From Hell.

The cast also includes Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones and Tom Papa. The release date is still TBD, but the film is slated to hit theaters in 2019.

So yeah, you probably have some questions. Good news! Zombie hopped on Facebook, where he quickly addressed the Top 5 questions coming his way after the teaser debut.

It has been a big day for questions about 3 From Hell. I will now try to answer the TOP FIVE. 1. Is Spaulding in the movie? Yes of course he is.

2. When does the movie take place? Immediately following Rejects.

3. How do they survive? Well, you have to see the film for that answer.

4. When is it coming out. The movie will be in theaters in September. Not sure of exact release date yet.

5. When do we get a longer trailer? In July.

But that’s not all! Waxwork Records is releasing the soundtracks for House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and Three From Hell on vinyl, (which you can pre-order here) and they’ve also released three tracks from the score online. It’s a pretty groovy little soundtrack from the sound of it, with some John Carpenter meets sci-fi B-movie vibes. Listen to the tracks “Bain County,” “Breakfast” and “3 Coffins Arrive” in the player below, followed by the gorgeous Waxworks art.