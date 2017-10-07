‘The Tick’ Trailer Heralds the Return of the Big Blue Superhero

0

If you’re not caught up on Amazon’s excellent live-action series adaptation of The Tick, you have a few months to rectify that oversight because Season 1 is returning early next year. A new trailer released today reveals both the return date for the superhero show and a glimpse at the action that awaits us. Spoilers ahead for anyone who isn’t finished watching the first few episodes of Season 1.

In Part 2 of Season 1, The Tick’s quest to find his good buddy Arthur, who just so happens to be in the clutches of the returned and ever-feared villain The Terror, will bring the crime-fighting duo deeper into the ongoing struggle in the city. Are they up to the task? Will Arthur perfect the use of his super-suit? And just how fantastic will The Tick’s one-liners and monologues become? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

Starring Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Yara Martinez, and Jackie Earle Haley, The Tick returns February 23, 2018.

Check out the trailer for Season 1, Part 2 of The Tick below (and enjoy the funky beat):

With Arthur in danger, his partner in crime-fighting, The Tick, will have to team up with Arthur’s allies to protect him. New episodes in 2018. In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.

