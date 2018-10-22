First Trailer for ‘Tidelands’ Goes Down Under to Tease Your New Netflix Obsession

0

This holiday season, Netflix is inviting you to enter the new supernatural and sexy world of Tidelands. The highly-anticipated, eight-part series, which will also be the first Australian Netflix original series, is produced by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Australian production company, Hoodlum, who unveiled the first trailer today. At first glance, it appears to be like a mash-up of Siren and Bloodline, so if either of those very different shows does anything for you, then this one is worth a watch.

Tidelands follows Cal McTeer, played by Charlotte Best (Home & Away, Puberty Blues), a young woman who returns home to the small fishing village of Orphelin Bay after ten years in juvenile detention then jail. As the synopsis continues, “when the body of a local fisherman washes ashore, the town’s clandestine relationship with drug smuggling is suddenly on public display. Cal must uncover the town’s well-hidden secrets, while investigating a commune of outcasts who live in a hidden pocket of the bay – a group of beautiful and dangerous half-Siren / half-human Tidelanders.” Elsa Pataky (Fast and the Furious) stars as the mysterious and alluring Adrielle Cuthbert, the leader of the Tidelanders who will go to any length to protect her tribe of people.

Tidelands will launch globally on Netflix December 14, 2018. Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s Tidelands below, and put the new Netflix series on your watch list today:

Tidelands also stars Australian actors Aaron Jakubenko (Spartacus: War of the Damned) as Cal’s misguided and secretive brother Augie, and Peter O’Brien (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) as Augie’s faithful deckhand. Brazilian actor Marco Pigossi (Caras e Bocas) features as Dylan. New Zealand actor Mattias Inwood (Will) is the Senior Constable who also has a secret to uncover with Cal. Australian actors Madeleine Madden (Mystery Road), Caroline Brazier (Rake) and Dalip Sondhi (Secret City) also star in the show.

Executive producers Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield produced the acclaimed Australian hit series Secret & Lies and its remake for the U.S, as well as Harrow. Tidelands is written by creator Stephen M. Irwin (Secrets & Lies) and Leigh McGrath and was filmed exclusively in Queensland and supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.