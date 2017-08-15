TIFF 2017 Adds ‘Molly’s Game’, New Louis C.K. Movie, and More

0

There is too much good stuff at TIFF this year. Of course, that’s the case every year, but just when you think you’ve figured out how you’re going to see everything, they pile on more good-looking films.

TIFF just announced that they’ve added 38 movies to their Galas section. The latest films in the lineup include Chappaquiddick starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy, The Florida Project (the new film from Tangerine director Sean Baker), I Love You, Daddy, which is Louis C.K.’s first feature directorial effort since Pootie Tang, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, John Woo’s Manhunt, Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House starring Liam Neeson, Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game, Redoubtable, the new film from The Artist director Michel Hazanavicius, and Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store. Keep in mind that these are just the movies that have a hook; we have no idea what could break out at the festival.

Check out the full list of new additions below. The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 – 17th.

55 Steps (dir. Bille August), Germany/Belgium, World Premiere

Chappaquiddick (dir. John Curran), USA, World Premiere

Hochelaga, Terre des Ames (dir. François Girard), Canada, World Premiere

My Days of Mercy (dir. Tali Shalom-Ezer), USA, World Premiere

The Leisure Seeker (dir. Paolo Virzi), Italy, International Premiere

Three Christs (dir. Jon Avnet), USA, World Premiere

The Captain (Der Hauptmann) (dir. Robert Schwentke), Germany/France/Poland, World Premiere

The Conformist (dir. Cai Shangjun), China, North American Premiere

The Cured (dir. David Freyne), Ireland/United Kingdom/France, World Premiere

The Escape (dir. Dominic Savage), United Kingdom, World Premiere

The Florida Project (dir. Sean Baker), USA, North American Premiere

Foxtrot (dir. Samuel Maoz), Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland, Canadian Premiere

I Love You, Daddy (dir. Louis C.K.), USA, World Premiere

In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts) (dir. Fatih Akin), Germany/France, North American Premiere

Journey’s End (dir. Saul Dibb), United Kingdom, World Premiere

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos), Ireland/United Kingdom, North American Premiere

Kodachrome (dir. Mark Raso), Canada/USA, World Premiere

Lean On Pete (dir. Andrew Haigh), USA/United Kingdom, Canadian Premiere

Loving Pablo (dir. Fernando León de Aranoa), Spain, North American Premiere

Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D (dir. John Landis), USA, North American Premiere

Manhunt (dir. John Woo), Hong Kong/China, North American Premiere

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (dir. Peter Landesman), USA, World Premiere

Marrowbone (dir. Sergio G. Sánchez), Spain, World Premiere

Molly’s Game (dir. Aaron Sorkin), USA, World Premiere

The Motive (El Autor) (dir. Manuel Martín Cuenca), Spain, World Premiere

Number One (Numéro Une) (dir. Tonie Marshall), France, World Premiere

On Chesil Beach (dir. Dominic Cooke), United Kingdom, World Premiere

Outside In (dir. Lynn Shelton), USA, World Premiere

Papillon (dir. Michael Noer), Serbia/Montenegro/Malta, World Premiere

Racer and the Jailbird (dir. Michaël R. Roskam), Belgium/France, North American Premiere

Redoubtable (dir. Michel Hazanavicius), France, North American Premiere

Three Peaks (Drei Zinnen) (dir. Jan Zabeil), Germany/Italy, North American Premiere

Unicorn Store (dir. Brie Larson), USA, World Premiere

Who We Are Now (dir. Matthew Newton), USA, World Premiere

You Disappear (Du Forsvinder) (dir. Peter Schønau Fog), Denmark/Sweden, International Premiere

Youth (Fāng Huá) (dir. Feng Xiaogang), China, World Premiere