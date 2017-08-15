TIFF 2017 Adds ‘Molly’s Game’, New Louis C.K. Movie, and More

There is too much good stuff at TIFF this year. Of course, that’s the case every year, but just when you think you’ve figured out how you’re going to see everything, they pile on more good-looking films.
TIFF just announced that they’ve added 38 movies to their Galas section. The latest films in the lineup include Chappaquiddick starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy, The Florida Project (the new film from Tangerine director Sean Baker), I Love You, Daddy, which is Louis C.K.’s first feature directorial effort since Pootie Tang, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, John Woo’s Manhunt, Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House starring Liam Neeson, Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game, Redoubtable, the new film from The Artist director Michel Hazanavicius, and Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store. Keep in mind that these are just the movies that have a hook; we have no idea what could break out at the festival.
Check out the full list of new additions below. The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 – 17th.
55 Steps (dir. Bille August), Germany/Belgium, World Premiere
Chappaquiddick (dir. John Curran), USA, World Premiere
Hochelaga, Terre des Ames (dir. François Girard), Canada, World Premiere
My Days of Mercy (dir. Tali Shalom-Ezer), USA, World Premiere
The Leisure Seeker (dir. Paolo Virzi), Italy, International Premiere
Three Christs (dir. Jon Avnet), USA, World Premiere
The Captain (Der Hauptmann) (dir. Robert Schwentke), Germany/France/Poland, World Premiere
The Conformist (dir. Cai Shangjun), China, North American Premiere
The Cured (dir. David Freyne), Ireland/United Kingdom/France, World Premiere
The Escape (dir. Dominic Savage), United Kingdom, World Premiere
The Florida Project (dir. Sean Baker), USA, North American Premiere
Foxtrot (dir. Samuel Maoz), Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland, Canadian Premiere
I Love You, Daddy (dir. Louis C.K.), USA, World Premiere
In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts) (dir. Fatih Akin), Germany/France, North American Premiere
Journey’s End (dir. Saul Dibb), United Kingdom, World Premiere
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos), Ireland/United Kingdom, North American Premiere
Kodachrome (dir. Mark Raso), Canada/USA, World Premiere
Lean On Pete (dir. Andrew Haigh), USA/United Kingdom, Canadian Premiere
Loving Pablo (dir. Fernando León de Aranoa), Spain, North American Premiere
Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D (dir. John Landis), USA, North American Premiere
Manhunt (dir. John Woo), Hong Kong/China, North American Premiere
Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (dir. Peter Landesman), USA, World Premiere
Marrowbone (dir. Sergio G. Sánchez), Spain, World Premiere
Molly’s Game (dir. Aaron Sorkin), USA, World Premiere
The Motive (El Autor) (dir. Manuel Martín Cuenca), Spain, World Premiere
Number One (Numéro Une) (dir. Tonie Marshall), France, World Premiere
On Chesil Beach (dir. Dominic Cooke), United Kingdom, World Premiere
Outside In (dir. Lynn Shelton), USA, World Premiere
Papillon (dir. Michael Noer), Serbia/Montenegro/Malta, World Premiere
Racer and the Jailbird (dir. Michaël R. Roskam), Belgium/France, North American Premiere
Redoubtable (dir. Michel Hazanavicius), France, North American Premiere
Three Peaks (Drei Zinnen) (dir. Jan Zabeil), Germany/Italy, North American Premiere
Unicorn Store (dir. Brie Larson), USA, World Premiere
Who We Are Now (dir. Matthew Newton), USA, World Premiere
You Disappear (Du Forsvinder) (dir. Peter Schønau Fog), Denmark/Sweden, International Premiere
Youth (Fāng Huá) (dir. Feng Xiaogang), China, World Premiere