TIFF 2017 Lineup Includes ‘The Shape of Water’, ‘mother!’, and Many More

The Toronto International Film Festival is only a couple months away, and today they’ve announced their lineups for the Galas and Special Presentations, where the “biggest” movies are revealed, although we still have the Midnight Madness lineup and other sections to look forward to as well. There had been plenty of rumors about what would pop up at TIFF this year, and the lineup does not disappoint.

This year will feature major upcoming films including Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, Haifaa Al Mansour’s Mary Shelley, Dee Rees’ Mudbound, David Gordon Green’s Stronger, Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton’s Battle of the Sexes, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s The Current War, Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, Scott Cooper’s Hostiles, Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, Angela Robinson’s Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, George Clooney’s Suburbicon, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri just to name a few.

It will be interesting to see what films come in under the radar, and to see what makes a splash at Venice and Telluride, which take place in the weeks before TIFF.

Check out the full lineup below for the Galas and Special Presentations. The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 – 17th.

Galas

Breathe Andy Serkis, United Kingdom,World Premiere

The Catcher Was A Spy Ben Lewin, USA World Premiere

C'est la vie! Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano, France World Premiere (*Closing Night Film*)

Darkest Hour Joe Wright, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Kings Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium World Premiere

Long Time Running Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada World Premiere

Mary Shelley Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA World Premiere

The Mountain Between Us Hany Abu-Assad, USA World Premiere

Mudbound Dee Rees, USA International Premiere

Stronger David Gordon Green, USA World Premiere

Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film Neil Burger, USA World Premiere

The Wife Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden World Premiere

Woman Walks Ahead Susanna White, USA World Premiere

Special Presentations