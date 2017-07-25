TIFF 2017 Lineup Includes ‘The Shape of Water’, ‘mother!’, and Many More

The Toronto International Film Festival is only a couple months away, and today they’ve announced their lineups for the Galas and Special Presentations, where the “biggest” movies are revealed, although we still have the Midnight Madness lineup and other sections to look forward to as well. There had been plenty of rumors about what would pop up at TIFF this year, and the lineup does not disappoint.
This year will feature major upcoming films including Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, Haifaa Al Mansour’s Mary Shelley, Dee Rees’ Mudbound, David Gordon Green’s Stronger, Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton’s Battle of the Sexes, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s The Current War, Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, Scott Cooper’s Hostiles, Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, Angela Robinson’s Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, George Clooney’s Suburbicon, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri just to name a few.
It will be interesting to see what films come in under the radar, and to see what makes a splash at Venice and Telluride, which take place in the weeks before TIFF.
Check out the full lineup below for the Galas and Special Presentations. The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 – 17th.
Galas
- Breathe Andy Serkis, United Kingdom,World Premiere
- The Catcher Was A Spy Ben Lewin, USA World Premiere
- C’est la vie! Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano, France World Premiere (*Closing Night Film*)
- Darkest Hour Joe Wright, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere
- Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere
- Kings Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium World Premiere
- Long Time Running Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada World Premiere
- Mary Shelley Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA World Premiere
- The Mountain Between Us Hany Abu-Assad, USA World Premiere
- Mudbound Dee Rees, USA International Premiere
- Stronger David Gordon Green, USA World Premiere
- Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film Neil Burger, USA World Premiere
- The Wife Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden World Premiere
- Woman Walks Ahead Susanna White, USA World Premiere
Special Presentations
- Battle of the Sexes Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA International Premiere
- BPM (Beats Per Minute) Robin Campillo, France North American Premiere
- The Brawler Anurag Kashyap, India World Premiere
- The Breadwinner Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg World Premiere
- Call Me By Your Name Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France Canadian Premiere
- Catch the Wind Gaël Morel, France International Premiere
- The Children Act Richard Eyre, United Kingdom World Premiere
- The Current War Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA World Premiere
- Disobedience Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom World Premiere
- Downsizing Alexander Payne, USA Canadian Premiere
- A Fantastic Woman Sebastián Lelio, Chile Canadian Premiere
- First They Killed My Father Angelina Jolie, Cambodia Canadian Premiere
- The Guardians Xavier Beauvois, France World Premiere
- Hostiles Scott Cooper, USA International Premiere
- The Hungry Bornila Chatterjee, India World Premiere
- I, Tonya Craig Gillespie, USA World Premiere
- Lady Bird Greta Gerwig, USA International Premiere (*Special Presentations Opening Film*)
- mother! Darren Aronofsky, USA North American Premiere
- Novitiate Maggie Betts, USA International Premiere
- Omerta Hansal Mehta, India World Premiere
- Plonger Mélanie Laurent, France World Premiere
- The Price of Success Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France International Premiere
- Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Angela Robinson, USA World Premiere
- The Rider Chloé Zhao, USA Canadian Premiere
- A Season in France Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France World Premiere
- The Shape of Water Guillermo del Toro, USA Canadian Premiere
- Sheikh Jackson Amr Salama, Egypt World Premiere (*Special Presentations Closing Film*)
- The Square Ruben Östlund, Sweden North American Premiere
- Submergence Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain World Premiere
- Suburbicon George Clooney, USA North American Premiere
- Thelma Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark International Premiere
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Martin McDonagh, USA North American Premiere
- Victoria and Abdul Stephen Frears, United Kingdom North American Premiere