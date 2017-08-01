TIFF Midnight Madness Lineup Includes ‘The Disaster Artist’ and More

0

Last week, we got the Galas and Special Presentation lineup for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and there was so much good stuff that I don’t know how I’m going to see all of it. So naturally, now the Midnight Madness schedule has been released, and it’s filled with even more good stuff.

This year’s opening night film will be Bodied from director Joseph Kahn, and Kahn’s involvement is enough to get me interested. He previously helmed the bonkers Torque and Detention, so I’m in for whatever he’s cooked up next. The biggest film among the Midnight Madness selections is James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, and if the film is even half as good as its premise, the Midnight Madness audience will likely eat it up. The category will also play host to new films from David Bruckner (The Signal), Ryuhei Kitamura (Versus), and S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk). For filmmakers like these, it’s worth not getting back to your room until well past 2:00am.

Here’s what programmer Peter Kuplowsky had to say about this year’s lineup via a press release:

“With my inaugural lineup, I’ve sought to assemble an eclectic group of films that expand and explode traditional definitions of genre and shock cinema,” said Peter Kuplowsky, Programmer for Midnight Madness. “Starting with Joseph Kahn’s proverbial mic-drop Bodied, a transgressive and self-critical battle rap satire produced by Eminem, and ricocheting between occult rituals and brutal brawls, the tropes across these 10 Midnights may be familiar, but the execution always innovates, be it in their distillation, fragmentation or subversion. Some will terrify, and others may mystify, but all will electrify audiences well past the witching hour.”

Check out the full lineup for Midnight Madness. The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 7 – 17th.