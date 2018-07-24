TIFF 2018 Announces Galas and Premieres; Includes ‘First Man’, ‘Widows’ and More

0

The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival has announced this year’s lineup for Galas and Premieres. This is where the most high-profile titles show to a large portion of the press and make their first big impression on the public even if they might play at Venice or Telluride beforehand. This year is no exception to exciting movies playing at TIFF with highlights including Felix van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy, Damien Chazelle’s First Man, George Tillman Jr.’s The Hate U Give, Claire Denis’ High Life, Nicole Holofcener’s The Land of Steady Habits, Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, Steve Mcqueen’s Widows, Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, David Lowery’s The Old Man & The Gun, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, and Yann Demange’s White Boy Rick.

Check out the full Galas and Special Presentations lineup below. The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6 to 16th.