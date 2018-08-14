TIFF 2018 Adds New Movies from Paul Greengrass, Jeremy Saulnier, Jonah Hill, and More

0

TIFF is shaping up to be, well, TIFF. Every year there’s a deluge of movies we want to see, and then there’s a deluge on top of that deluge so that your schedule is pretty much hopeless when it comes to seeing all the movies you want to catch at the festival. It’s an embarrassment of riches, and TIFF just piled more movies into their Galas and Special Presentations lineup.

Notable additions to their lineup include Peter Farrelly’s first drama Green Book, Paul Greengrass’ terrorism drama 22 July, Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased, Nick Hamm’s thriller Driven, Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold the Dark, Jonah Hill’s coming-of-age movie Mid90s, and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s adaptation of A Million Little Pieces.

That being said, I know I’m a little greedy because I can still see the major omissions that are popping up at other festivals like Suspiria, The Favourite, and more. But with those films slated to open this fall, I won’t have to wait too much longer to see them.

Check out the full list of additions below. The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6 – 16th.

GALAS

Green Book, Peter Farrelly

Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, Justin Kelly (Closing Night Film)

The Lie, Veena Sud

Outlaw King, David Mackenzie (Opening Night Film)

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

22 July, Paul Greengrass

American Woman, Jake Scott

Baby, Liu Jie

Boy Erased, Joel Edgerton

Driven, Nick Hamm

Duelles (Mother’s Instinct), Olivier Masset-Depasse

A Faithful Man, Louis Garrel

Gloria Bell, Sebastian Lelio

Hold the Dark, Jeremy Saulnier

Kursk, Thomas Vinterberg

Legend of the Demon Cat – Director’s Cut, Chen Kaige

Mid90s, Jonah Hill

A Million Little Pieces, Sam Taylor-Johnson

Never Look Away, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

The Quietude, Pablo Trapero

Skin, Guy Nattiv

Teen Spirit, Max Minghella

Tell It To The Bees, Annabel Jankel

Viper Club, Maryam Kerhavarz

Vision, Naomi Kawase

Vita & Virginia, Chanya Button

Wild Rose, Tom Harper