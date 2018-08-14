TIFF 2018 Adds New Movies from Paul Greengrass, Jeremy Saulnier, Jonah Hill, and More

TIFF is shaping up to be, well, TIFF. Every year there’s a deluge of movies we want to see, and then there’s a deluge on top of that deluge so that your schedule is pretty much hopeless when it comes to seeing all the movies you want to catch at the festival. It’s an embarrassment of riches, and TIFF just piled more movies into their Galas and Special Presentations lineup.
Notable additions to their lineup include Peter Farrelly’s first drama Green Book, Paul Greengrass’ terrorism drama 22 July, Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased, Nick Hamm’s thriller Driven, Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold the Dark, Jonah Hill’s coming-of-age movie Mid90s, and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s adaptation of A Million Little Pieces.
That being said, I know I’m a little greedy because I can still see the major omissions that are popping up at other festivals like Suspiria, The Favourite, and more. But with those films slated to open this fall, I won’t have to wait too much longer to see them.
Check out the full list of additions below. The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6 – 16th.
GALAS
Green Book, Peter Farrelly
Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, Justin Kelly (Closing Night Film)
The Lie, Veena Sud
Outlaw King, David Mackenzie (Opening Night Film)
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
22 July, Paul Greengrass
American Woman, Jake Scott
Baby, Liu Jie
Boy Erased, Joel Edgerton
Driven, Nick Hamm
Duelles (Mother’s Instinct), Olivier Masset-Depasse
A Faithful Man, Louis Garrel
Gloria Bell, Sebastian Lelio
Hold the Dark, Jeremy Saulnier
Kursk, Thomas Vinterberg
Legend of the Demon Cat – Director’s Cut, Chen Kaige
Mid90s, Jonah Hill
A Million Little Pieces, Sam Taylor-Johnson
Never Look Away, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
The Quietude, Pablo Trapero
Skin, Guy Nattiv
Teen Spirit, Max Minghella
Tell It To The Bees, Annabel Jankel
Viper Club, Maryam Kerhavarz
Vision, Naomi Kawase
Vita & Virginia, Chanya Button
Wild Rose, Tom Harper