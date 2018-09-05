10 Must-See Films of TIFF 2018

0

Like every year, the Toronto International Film Festival is packed with outstanding movies, and 2018 is no different. Yes, the festival is a launching pad for Oscar hopefuls, but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of genuinely good movies that are looking for more than just awards. In some ways, it’s a level playing ground where prestige dramas can compete with indies and A-list actors stand alongside up-and-coming talent. While it rarely has the surprise factor of a festival like Sundance, TIFF always delivers and it usually forces difficult choices when it comes to making a schedule.

Although there are far more than ten must-see movies at this year’s TIFF, I’ve decided to whittle down my list (in no particular order) to the ones I absolutely can’t miss at the festival. I’ll be seeing far more than these ten during my week in Toronto, but I’m making sure I catch these promising pictures.