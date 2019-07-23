TIFF 2019 Lineup Includes ‘Joker’, ‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘Knives Out’ and More

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced the initial lineup of films playing in the Gala and Special Presentations sections for 2019, and it is packed. As some expected, Joker will be playing at TIFF, where the Todd Phillips film will have its North American premiere (likely after debuting at Venice). In terms of world premieres, TIFF 2019 has The Goldfinch, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hustlers, and Harriet, as well as Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

As if that wasn’t enough, the festival will also play host to Steven Soderbergh’s new star-studded Netflix movie The Laundromat, the buzzworthy Michael B. Jordan drama Just Mercy, the new Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, and the Christian Bale–Matt Damon drama Ford v Ferrari. The closing night film has been announced as director Marjane Satraipi’s (The Voices) Marie Curie biopic Radioactive, starring Rosamund Pike.

This is an absolutely stacked lineup, even for TIFF, and I can’t wait to see these aforementioned films and many, many more. Of the Gala films announced today, 50% are directed or co-directed by women—a record for the programme.

TIFF is always a pretty significant waypoint on the road to the Oscar race, elevating the awards campaigns for films like Roma, The Shape of Water, and La La Land in past years. But beyond the Oscar aspect, TIFF is also just a great place to see great movies.

As always, you can expect Collider to be at this year’s TIFF in full force, so check back often throughout the festival for reviews, interviews, awards coverage, and much more.

Check out the TIFF 2019 Gala and Special Presentations lineup below. The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5-15th.

GALAS 2019