TIFF 2019 Midnight Madness Lineup Includes ‘Color Out of Space’, ‘First Love’ and More

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced its initial Midnight Madness lineup for 2019. It is, as always, a robust and diverse assortment of films. Among the highlights are Takashi Miike’s new action-comedy First Love, director Richard Stanley’s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space starring Nicolas Cage, and the Indonesian superhero film Gundala from director Joko Anwar.

The Midnight Madness lineup is also playing host to a number of exciting debuts from new filmmakers, including Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s dystopian sci-fi film The Platform and Keith Thomas’ supernatural horror film The Vigil.

“This year’s selections challenge the traditional parameters of genre and shock cinema, but — most excitingly — half of the lineup’s wicked provocations are courtesy of filmmakers making their feature-film debut,” said Peter Kuplowsky, Lead Programmer for Midnight Madness. “I’m delighted to welcome midnight movie institutions like Takashi Miike and Richard Stanley back to the section, and even more ecstatic to have the privilege to introduce so many transgressive, innovative, and galvanizing new voices. The tide is high, and be it a Mi’gmaq reserve, a Hassidic neighborhood, or a Ugandan village, more communities are getting opportunities to share their myths and monsters. I know this year’s lineup will exhilarate Midnight audiences come September.”

Check out the 2019 TIFF Midnight Madness lineup below

*Midnight Madness Opening Film*

Blood Quantum Jeff Barnaby | Canada World Premiere

Color Out of Space Richard Stanley | USA World Premiere

*Midnight Madness Closing Film*

Crazy World Isaac Nabwana | Uganda World Premiere

First Love (Hatsukoi) Takashi Miike | Japan/United Kingdom North American Premiere

Gundala Joko Anwar | Indonesia International Premiere

The Platform (El Hoyo) Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Spain World Premiere

Saint Maud Rose Glass | United Kingdom World Premiere

The Twentieth Century Matthew Rankin | Canada World Premiere

The Vast of Night Andrew Patterson | USA Canadian Premiere

The Vigil Keith Thomas | USA World Premiere

