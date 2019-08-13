TIFF 2019 Adds World Premiere of Noah Hawley’s ‘Lucy in the Sky’ and Others

The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival lineup isn’t quite complete just yet. Today, the festival announced two additional films in the Gala section and 16 additional films in the Special Presentations section, rounding out each section with a total of 20 and 55 films, respectively.

In terms of Galas, TIFF 2019 will play host to the Canadian Premiere of The Aeronauts, the upcoming Amazon Studios film starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as a real-life pilot and scientist duo who attempted a daring hot air balloon trip in 1862. The film was shot in IMAX and had initially been scheduled for a hefty theatrical release, but recently Amazon scaled back the theatrical portion of the film’s release strategy and shifted the opening date to December, after which IMAX scuttled plans for its own theatrical exhibition. So those who see the film at TIFF, which has an IMAX screen, may be among a very select few who get to see this movie in its intended format.

TIFF has also added the art heist film The Burn Orange Heresy to the Gala section, while Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley’s feature directorial debut Lucy in the Sky will have its world premiere at TIFF as part of the Special Presentations section. That film stars Natalie Portman as an astronaut who returns from a space mission forever changed.

Check out the additional films below, and stay tuned to Collider throughout TIFF for our extensive coverage from the festival. TIFF 2019 runs from September 5th through September 15th.

GALAS 2019

The Aeronauts Tom Harper | United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

The Burnt Orange Heresy Giuseppe Capotondi | USA/United Kingdom North American Premiere SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019

American Son Kenny Leon | USA World Premiere

Deerskin (Le Daim) Quentin Dupieux | France International Premiere

Dirt Music Gregor Jordan | United Kingdom/Australia World Premiere

The Elder One (Moothon) Geetu Mohandas | India World Premiere

Guns Akimbo Jason Lei Howden | Germany/New Zealand World Premiere

Human Capital Marc Meyers | USA World Premiere

Jungleland Max Winkler | USA World Premiere

Lucy in the Sky Noah Hawley | USA World Premiere

Lyrebird Dan Friedkin | USA International Premiere

Mosul Matthew Michael Carnahan | USA North American Premiere

Seberg Benedict Andrews | USA/United Kingdom North American Premiere

Sibyl Justine Triet | France/Belgium North American Premiere

SYNCHRONIC Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson | USA World Premiere

The Truth (La vérité) Hirokazu Kore-eda | France/Japan North American Premiere

Wasp Network Olivier Assayas | France, Brazil, Spain, Belgium North American Premiere

Waves Trey Edward Shults | USA International Premiere