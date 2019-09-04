The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 219 – TIFF 2019 Preview

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). We talk about why the festival is important, how it differs from other major film festivals, our experiences with TIFF in the past, what we’re looking forward to this year, and more. We then move on to Recently Watched before finishing up with Reader Hot Takes.

