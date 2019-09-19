The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 221 – TIFF 2019 Recap

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the film we saw at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. We discuss Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, Knives Out, Ford v Ferrari, Hustlers, Parasite, Uncut Gems, Sound of Metal, The Lighthouse, and we also discuss the state of the Oscar race now that a bunch of major contenders have debuted.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. ALSO, we’ve moved to a new channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com, so please be sure to update your subscriptions accordingly. Finally, we’re bringing back Reader Hot Takes! If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.