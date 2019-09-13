Here Are All of Our Reviews and Interviews from TIFF 2019

If you’ve been reading Collider over the past week, you’ve noticed a lot of coverage from the Toronto International Film Festival. Steve Weintraub, Adam Chitwood, Matt Goldberg, and Perri Nemiroff made the trek up to Toronto to partake in the 10-day festival, seeing some of the biggest movies yet to come this year.
Since the coverage has been fast and furious, we’ve put together a handy list of everything we’ve posted so far—with even more to come. Below you’ll find our reviews of big films like Knives Out and The Goldfinch, interviews with big names like Sarah Paulson and Roger Deakins, and Oscar analysis of serious contenders like Joker and Marriage Story.
Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be adding more to it over the next week, with a number of interviews left to run.
Reviews
-
- The Aeronauts
- Bad Education
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Calm with Horses
- Color out of Space
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Ford v Ferrari
- Freaks
- The Goldfinch
- Guns Akimbo
- Harriet
- Jojo Rabbit
- Judy
- Just Mercy
- Hustlers
- Knives Out
- The Laundromat
- Lucy in the Sky
- Marriage Story
- Motherless Brooklyn
- Radioactive
- Sea Fever
- Sound of Metal
- The Two Popes
- True Story of the Kelly Gang
- Uncut Gems
- Weathering With You
Interviews
- Roger Deakins on ‘The Goldfinch’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, and ‘The Assassination of Jesse James
- ‘The Goldfinch’: Nicole Kidman & Ansel Elgort on the Shared Traits of Great Directors
- Sarah Paulson & Oakes Fegley on ‘The Goldfinch’, Puppies, and Ice Cream
- Connie Nielsen & Dougray Scott Talk about Making the TIFF 2019 Surprise Hit ‘Sea Fever’
Oscar Beat
- ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Launches Christian Bale, Matt Damon into the Oscar Race
- ‘Marriage Story’ Is Going to Be a Very Big Deal
- ‘Joker’ Vaults Joaquin Phoenix into the Best Actor Conversation