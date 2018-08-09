TIFF Midnight Madness Lineup Includes ‘The Predator’ and ‘Halloween’ Premieres

0

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced its Midnight Madness lineup, and it’s pretty incredible. Midnight Madness is where a bevy of genre films premiere and screen at TIFF each year, but this year the festival nabbed two extremely high-profile premieres: Shane Black’s The Predator and David Gordon Green’s Halloween, with The Predator serving as the opening night film. Yes indeed, those at TIFF (which includes us here at Collider) will be among the first to get a look at these highly anticipated films, which means you can look forward to reading our reviews as soon as those films screen.

The lineup also includes the buzzy Assassination Nation, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, as well as Gasper Noé’s Climax. The Midnight Madness lineup will close with Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s Diamantino.

This all comes in addition to the main TIFF lineup, which includes highly anticipated films like First Man, ROMA, A Star Is Born, Widows, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Collider will be in full force at the festival next month, so be sure to check back frequently for our reviews, interviews, and awards prognostications during the festival, which runs from September 6th to 16th.

Here’s the full TIFF Midnight Madness lineup:

Assassination Nation Sam Levinson | USA International Premiere

Climax Gaspar Noé | France North American Premiere

Diamantino Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt | Portugal/France/Brazil North American Premiere

Halloween David Gordon Green | USA World Premiere

In Fabric Peter Strickland | UK World Premiere

The Man Who Feels No Pain Vasan Bala | India World Premiere

Nekrotronic Kiah Roache-Turner | Australia World Premiere

The Predator Shane Black | USA World Premiere

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek Henry Dunham | USA World Premiere

The Wind Emma Tammi | USA World Premiere