Tiffany Haddish and Chance the Rapper to Host ‘SNL’ in November

Saturday Night Live has announced two new hosts for November, along with some interesting musical guests. Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish will make her SNL debut on November 11th, hosting the show alongside musical guest Taylor Swift. And Chance the Rapper will be hosting the November 18th show with musical guest Eminem, while previously announced Larry David is hosting on November 4th with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Comedian and actress Haddish broke out in a big way in this summer’s surprise comedy hit Girls Trip following a standout turn on NBC’s The Carmichael Show and a co-starring role in the 2016 comedy Keanu opposite Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. Universal’s Girls Trip was a bona fide smash, grossing $136.3 million worldwide against a budget of just $19 million after tax rebates. The film overshadowed the star-filled Rough Night and turned Haddish into a star.

If you’re unfamiliar with Haddish, you need only watch her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to understand her inherent comedic gift.