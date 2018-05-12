This Week in Animation: New ‘Tiger & Bunny’ Movie in the Works, ‘Dragon Rider’ Cast Revealed

0

‘Tiger & Bunny’ Movie in the Works with New Production Partners

Global Road Entertainment is partnering with Bandai Namco Pictures, Imagine Entertainment, and Weed Road Pictures to produce and distribute the film project Tiger & Bunny based on the hit Japanese anime television series. The futuristic live action feature film is being written by Ellen Shanman, and produced by Bandai Namco Pictures’ Masayuki Ozaki, Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Erica Huggins, and Weed Road Pictures’ Akiva Goldsman. The announcement was made today by Lynn Harris, Global Road Entertainment’s President of Worldwide Production, who said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Imagine, Bandai Namco and Weed Road on TIGER & BUNNY. Mr. Ozaki and his team’s globally recognized story and beloved characters provide us with the potential to not only produce a feature film that will appeal to the masses, but also generate a fully developed franchise across the theatrical, television and digital entertainment spaces.”

Bandai Namco Pictures’ Masayuki Ozaki added, “After a long voyage, we have finally reached new ground. We are truly honored to be able to create the future with our collaborative partner whom we wholeheartedly trust. We are determined to live up to our supporters’ and fans’ expectations and bring this exciting project to life.”

“Ron, Brian and I are excited to be partnering with Global Road Entertainment and continuing our relationship with Lynn Harris and Rob Friedman to bring the live action feature film based on the beloved series TIGER & BUNNY to fans and audiences around the world,” said Erica Huggins, President of Imagine Entertainment.

Goldsman further added, “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with old friends and new to help introduce TIGER & BUNNY to the rest of the world.”

Tiger & Bunny takes place in a near-futuristic city called “Stern Bild,” where professional superheroes fight crime and save lives on the popular show, “Hero TV.” The old school veteran of the show is Tiger, whose popularity is based on his character, charisma and track record. Tiger is challenged for “King of the Heroes” by the younger, more dashing Bunny, who becomes an immediate rival. But when a super-powered terrorist begins reeking international havoc, the two must join forces to face their biggest challenge yet.

Created and produced by Bandai Namco Pictures (formerly, the Sunrise studio), the Japanese Tiger & Bunny franchise was launched in 2011 as both a manga and anime series that played on late night television. The series finale ended with a live-viewing event at movie theaters nationwide where fans joined together to see its 25th and final episode. Two animated feature films quickly followed – Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning in 2012, and Tiger & Bunny: The Rising in 2014. Both films were a box office success and are listed in the top 20 highest-grossing Japanese films originating from TV anime since 2012. Beloved by fans, the franchise continues to excite and engage its strong and loyal following and has grown to include live-action stage shows, exhibitions, concerts and merchandising through Bandai Namco.