Exclusive ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’ Clip Tells a Haunting Bedtime Story

0

Filmmaker Issa López‘s dark fairy-tale horror flick Tigers Are Not Afraid has been building one hell of a buzz across the festival scene for a while now—nabbing praise from Guillermo del Toro, Stephen King, and Neil Gaiman along the way—so I’m straight-up overjoyed it’s finally landing on Shudder this year. And I’m extra excited to bring you this exclusive clip from the film, which tells the tale of the titular tiger, who is absolutely not afraid.

The clip sets the stage for the tone López is living in here, a gritty violence-tinged world touched by magical realism. Orphaned children sleep on the streets, casually passing a gun between themselves, lulling each other to sleep with stories of the Huascas cartel that’s torn their city apart and the tiger that even they could not kill. “Now he’s prowling the dark alleys, angry and hungry,” the young storyteller says, his words punctuating by graffiti come to life. “He feeds on dogs, cats…and children with no parents.”

Check out the clip below. Tigers Are Not Afraid—which stars Paola Lara, Juan Ramón López, Hanssel Casillas, Ianis Guerrero, and Tenoch Huerta—opens in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto on August 23, with a national rollout to follow shortly afterward before it hits Shudder.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Tigers Are Not Afraid: